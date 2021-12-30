Pre-packaged drinks must have new nutrition labels by end-2022, reflecting sugar and fat levels

SINGAPORE: Pre-packaged beverages like soft drinks, juices and milk must carry labels reflecting a new grading system from Dec 30, 2022.

The four-level grading system, announced last year, is based on the sugar and saturated fat content in the beverages.

It is meant to help consumers make more informed choices, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a media release after the amended regulations were published on Thursday (Dec 30).

Called Nutri-Grade, the labels will be colour-coded - A (dark green), B (light green), C (orange) and D (red), with A being the category with the lowest sugar and fat thresholds.

The new labelling requirements will also apply to cultured milk or yogurt drinks, as well as 3-in-1 or 2-in-1 instant-powdered beverages, MOH said.