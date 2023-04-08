Preparations for Singapore's leadership transition going 'as well as they can': Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: Singapore's preparations for its political leadership transition are being done "as well as they can", said Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam in remarks suggesting that the handover is on track.

He also noted that what sets Singapore's leaders apart from their counterparts in many other countries is the "degree of training" they go through before moving up the ranks.

And in that vein, the fourth-generation (4G) leadership is "doing well", Mr Shanmugam said when asked for his assessment on how the new team is "making their mark" during a wide-ranging interview published by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) on Saturday (Apr 8).

Referring to the Covid-19 crisis and current housing issues for example, Mr Shanmugam said the 4G leaders have gained invaluable experience over the years. He also cited the likes of Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and National Development Minister Desmond Lee, who were in public service before they entered politics.

"Now, if you look at DPM Lawrence, who has been identified by his peers (as their leader), he came (into politics) in 2011. Before that, he already worked as Principal Private Secretary to (Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong) and at other senior civil service positions, so he understands public policy," said Mr Shanmugam.

"And in politics, he started as a Minister of State, he's now had 12 years. He will have a little bit more before he takes over. Not as much as PM, but quite a lot."

He added: "If you look at the 4G... take any one of them. Look at Desmond. He was in public service. Then, he’s been with me at Home Affairs, so he understands security. Now, he is dealing with a problem, an issue which bedevils many countries – housing... He will, I have no doubt, deal with it."

DPM Wong was named in April last year by Cabinet ministers as the leader of the fourth generation of Singapore's political leadership. The decision was also endorsed by all government members of Parliament in a party caucus.

The timing of the leadership handover has not been set, with DPM Wong saying in September last year that he will take over the mantle of leadership from PM Lee at a time when both he and the rest of the 4G team are “ready for it”.

In his interview with SCMP, Mr Shanmugam noted that "if you want to be a prime minister, in most countries, you don’t need any training".

"All you need to do is stand for elections, look somewhat good, say something attractive and you could be elected," he said. "We are, however, different. We think some degree of training is generally useful, some degree of experience is useful, before you become a minister or prime minister."