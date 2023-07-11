What is it like preparing for the National Day Parade?
Participants have had to put in several months of hard work, including sacrificing their weekends, to get ready for the NDP.
For seasoned performers and married couple Judah Lyne and Haramain Osman, stepping onto the Padang together this National Day is an opportunity to create memories that they can share with their families.
The music producers, who are part of the band The Lion Story, will be performing their original song, Oh Kawan, on their experiences while being confined to their home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
They recalled how National Day Parade (NDP) music director Don Richmond had reached out to share his love for the song and asked if they would be interested to perform it for NDP.
"I mean it's NDP. How often do you get to perform for NDP? So we were like, let's try it,” said Mr Haramain, 37, who met his wife in a songwriting competition.
“To have this happen like 13 years later, it's quite surreal, to be on a big stage, performing our own song to a huge crowd. It's doing something we love.”
Ms Lyne, 35, said the experience is something that she can tell her children and grandchildren in future, “that we performed together, when we look back on videos and pictures”.
BUSY PREPARING FOR THE PARADE
With less than a month to go before Singapore marks its 58th birthday, participants have been busy getting ready for the parade at the Padang.
Many have been working tirelessly behind the scenes for the visual spectacle, putting in several months of hard work ahead of Aug 9, including two previews and several National Education shows.
The preparation has required them to sacrifice several weekends.
On most Saturdays leading up to National Day, participants would gather at various locations, such as Raffles City Convention Centre and the Asian Civilisations Museum, from as early as 9am.
There, they do their preparations such as putting on their costumes and make-up, before heading to the Padang for rehearsals and the full show.
For Military Expert 4A Phoebe Ong from the Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) Digital and Intelligence Service, who will be part of the marching contingent for the first time, the long hours spent training under the hot sun have been tough but worth it.
“We've been very adequately supported by our trainers, by the parade support group, and we've also been there for each other as a contingent,” the 23-year-old said.
“I'm definitely very encouraged by the positive energy that the contingent is exhibiting for this parade.”
BUILDING FRIENDSHIPS, STRENGTHENING BONDS
This year's NDP will feature participants between the ages of eight and 79.
Mr Tay Hock Koon, the oldest show performer from Team NILA, said he hopes that his story can inspire others to contribute.
“My participation will be an example to the young people, so that when they see me at this age, I (can show that I) really can perform,” he said.
“As a citizen of Singapore, this is my small contribution to the country.”
Participants said the preparations for the parade are tiring but meaningful.
Performing together also helps to build friendships with strangers and strengthens existing bonds, they added.
For Secondary 4 student Caspar Ho and his schoolmates, being part of NDP helps take their minds off the upcoming O-Level examinations.
Caspar, the band major for Deyi Secondary School in the pre-parade performance segment, said: “You'd expect having to juggle academics and NDP to be more stressful.
“But it's actually been a bit of a stress reliever for me because I'm able to take some time off, do things I love and do it with the people that I love, like my band mates.”
The 16-year-old said it has helped him to be more disciplined in his studies, “because now I am really forced to manage my time properly”.