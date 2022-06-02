Preparing for next COVID-19 infection wave: Ong Ye Kung outlines steps on how the healthcare system can be ready

SINGAPORE: Ensuring all healthcare settings are ready to handle COVID-19 patients, ramping up bed capacity and improving booster vaccination rates among the elderly.

These are among the steps Singapore is taking to prepare for the next COVID-19 wave, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Thursday (Jun 2) at his ministry’s work plan seminar .

Noting that South Africa is riding its fifth COVID-19 infection outbreak which is driven by two variations of Omicron, BA.4 and BA.5, Mr Ong said that the next wave will come to Singapore in a “matter of months”.

The country reported its first three cases of the subvariants on May 15.

While Singapore has safeguards in place, the country cannot be complacent, he cautioned.

“We feel BA.4 and BA.5, this is a wave we can ride through. But don’t be complacent, still be prepared for it,” he said, addressing the audience made up of healthcare workers.

He outlined strategies he described as “the best preparation”.

Among them is ensuring that healthcare settings such as nursing homes, community hospitals and private hospitals are able to handle COVID-19 infections.

“We cannot afford another situation like (the) Omicron (wave) where many healthcare settings are unable to handle COVID patients and they have to send to our hospitals,” he said.

With vaccination, most recover from the disease “uneventfully”, he said.

He added that Singapore has to find more beds “in case pressures start to build up in our hospitals again”.