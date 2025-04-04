ECDA scraps proposal to close preschools on Mondays after Saturday public holidays due to parents' objections

SINGAPORE: The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) has scrapped a proposal to mandate preschool closures on Mondays if the Saturday before that is a public holiday, following objections from parents.

A survey seeking views was rolled out on Apr 1, and ECDA received more than 30,000 responses.

“While almost all preschools are supportive, about two-thirds of parents did not support the proposal due to the impact on their families’ caregiving arrangements,” the agency said in a notice on Friday (Apr 4), informing parents of the decision not to go ahead with the plan.

The notice, seen by CNA, was sent to parents of children attending some anchor and partner operator preschools.

"Given the feedback received, ECDA will not proceed further on this proposal and will instead focus on other efforts to enhance the well-being and working conditions of our early childhood educators."

In the survey, ECDA asked parents how they would be affected by the proposed closure, whether they had alternative caregiving options and if they supported the plan.

The agency said this came after requests from early childhood educators and operators to consider mandating preschool closure on Mondays after Saturday public holidays, in line with the Ministry of Education's practice for its mainstream schools and kindergartens.

"This primarily stems from the challenges that educators face in clearing their off-in-lieu days due to manpower constraints," ECDA said in response to CNA queries.

Aligning preschool closure with mainstream schools would help teachers with school-going children better manage their family responsibilities and improve their work-life balance, the agency said in a statement.