Males wanted: Pre-schools look to tap more diverse pool as sector expands

SINGAPORE: Mr Koh Yi Rong was a dance instructor for five years, but in the process, he found his real passion: Teaching young children.

Mr Koh went through a career conversion programme and has been in the pre-school sector for the past nine months. His interest in the job was ignited when he got to conduct enrichment dance classes for pre-schoolers, he said.

“I find that it's really a very impactful job, where we get to teach the young children, get to see them grow, and help the next generation. So it's something that is very meaningful,” he told CNA.

His decision was not without reservation.

“I did have a lot of concerns like: Will there be many pre-school centres willing to take in male teachers? Will I be able to find a suitable pre-school that is willing to accept me, especially since I'm going through a mid-career switch?” he said.

He was also afraid that he would not be able to adapt and that parents may not trust male teachers, he said.

He, however, got a job at My First Skool through the programme offered by Workforce Singapore and is currently a trainee teacher.

SMALL PROPORTION OF MEN IN EARLY CHILDHOOD SECTOR

The number of male teachers like Mr Koh is rising, but overall, they make up fewer than one per cent of pre-school educators in Singapore, said Ms Cynthia Leow, director of policy and sector funding at the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA).

There were 185 male pre-school educators last year, a 63 per cent increase compared to 114 six years ago. But with plans to establish 10,000 more full-day centres by 2023, pre-schools will need to tap both male and female talent pools.

“Male educators can play a valuable role as they bring different strengths and perspectives to our preschools,” Ms Leow said.

“Male educators can also serve as role models for our children and demonstrate the meaningful role men can play in supporting children’s development in their early years.”