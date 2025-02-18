Budget 2025: Preschool fee caps to be lowered, more support for lower-income families to buy a home

SINGAPORE: Parents in Singapore will get more help with preschool fees, as Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced measures to support families in his Budget speech on Tuesday (Feb 18).

The monthly childcare fees at anchor operator preschools will be capped at S$610, while that of partner operator preschools will not go above S$650.

The figures are down from a cap of S$640 and S$680 respectively – the second consecutive year that Mr Wong has lowered preschool fee caps in his Budget statement.

After subsidies, a dual-income family will pay about S$300 per child, with lower- and middle-income families paying less after additional subsidies, said the prime minister.

“This reduction will keep full-day preschool expenses similar to those of the fees for primary school and after-school student care combined,” he added.

Mr Wong, who is also the finance minister, said the government will do more to support lower-income and vulnerable families so they can achieve stability, self-reliance and mobility.

Under the enhanced Fresh Start Housing Scheme, second-timer families with children who live in public rental flats will receive S$75,000 in grants to buy a new standard two-room Flexi or standard three-room flat on a shorter lease, he announced on Tuesday.

Currently, eligible families under the scheme, which was launched in 2016, can get up to S$50,000 in grants.

Second-timer families refer to households that have previously enjoyed one housing subsidy.

First-timer families with children living in public rental flats, or those who have not benefited from housing subsidies, will be allowed to buy shorter-lease subsidised flats through the same scheme, said Mr Wong.



“They typically face more significant challenges in life, like coping with medical issues in the family, or raising children as a single parent,” he added.

These families may have difficulties buying a flat with a full 99-year lease, even with the housing subsidies available to first-time home owners, said Mr Wong.

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee will announce more details at the upcoming Committee of Supply debates, he added.