Preschool teacher charged with abusing 3 babies including force-feeding child until she vomited

SINGAPORE: A preschool teacher allegedly ill-treated three babies in her care, including force-feeding a child until she vomited and stuffing a bib into a baby's mouth.

The 36-year-old Singaporean woman, whose name was redacted from charge sheets, was on Thursday (Nov 20) handed three counts of ill-treating children under her care.

A gag order was issued to protect the identities of the victims. It covers the incident location as the accused is a preschool teacher, court records state.

The woman is accused of ill-treating a 12-month-old girl between 12.03pm and 12.07pm on Sep 23, 2024, by force-feeding her until she vomited.

She also allegedly hit the child on her face and back.

Two days later, at around 5pm, the woman allegedly stuffed a bib into an eight-month-old child's mouth. She is also accused of putting a blanket over the child's face.

At about 5.30pm that same day, the woman allegedly hit the hand of a 10-month-old child and dropped the bumper chair in which the child was sitting "from knee height".

The woman did not made an indication of how she would plead. She was offered bail of S$15,000 (US$11,500) and her case will be mentioned again in December.

If convicted of ill-treating a child under her care, she could be jailed for up to eight years, fined up to S$8,000, or both.

CNA has contacted the Early Childhood Development Agency for more information.

This is the latest in a string of crimes at preschools.



In July, a former preschool teacher who deliberately tripped a toddler was jailed.

Earlier this month, a former preschool cook was jailed for regularly molesting toddlers during naptime.

Last month, a former preschool teacher was convicted of ill-treating a two-year-old girl.