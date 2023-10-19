Singapore updates training guidelines on handling children for pre-school teachers

SINGAPORE: Preschool teachers will get clearer guidelines on what they are allowed and not allowed to do in the classroom as part of changes to their training programme.

This includes specifics on what constitutes striking a child and how to manage emotions in the classroom.

The improvements come following a review by the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA), said Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling on Tuesday (Oct 17).

“ECDA has been reviewing the curriculum and enhancing the curriculum to have even more explicit scenarios listed in the curriculum about what are the dos and don'ts. This review has been completed,” she said during a visit to the National Institute of Early Childhood Development (NIEC) City Campus in Bras Basah.

Currently, the NIEC and three other training providers are already offering courses with the new scenarios to teachers in the industry and new entrants.

“We recognise that we have to put in more scenarios into our classroom management methods so that preschool teachers know when (they) have a challenging situation, how they should manage their own emotions, as well as how they should interact with children, recognising all the time that children are individuals that we must respect and interact with positively,” said Ms Sun.

The changes come amid cases of preschool teachers mistreating their charges and the hope is for all training providers to update their curriculum by year-end.