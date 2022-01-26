Some pre-schools to screen kids for developmental needs from 2 months old as part of pilot programme

SINGAPORE: Sixteen pre-schools in Punggol and Sengkang, run by PAP Community Foundation (PCF), will be involved in a pilot programme to screen children for developmental issues from as young as two months old.

The programme, called Mission I’mPossible 2, will be trialled over four years.

It builds on an earlier pilot that screens children aged five to six. That pilot, now known as the Development Support and Learning Support Programme (DS-LS), has since been adopted by the Government and is available at more than 600 pre-schools, covering about 40 per cent of students aged five to six.

There are plans for DS-LS to be expanded to cover 60 per cent of pre-schoolers by 2025, and for this to be increased to 80 per cent at "steady-state", according to a press release.

The new pilot seeks to provide support for children with developmental needs at an earlier stage.

A school-based Child Development Unit will be established at PCF, comprising an interdisciplinary team of therapists, nurses, early interventionists, social workers, nutritionists and curriculum specialists who will rove around the pre-schools.

A support network run by the pre-school’s social workers will also be set up, and new processes for the systematic screening of growth and development in children will be introduced.

PCF, KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) and the Lien Foundation are jointly organising the pilot, with the Lien Foundation sponsoring S$9.27 million of the S$12.1 million costs. The balance will be funded by PCF and KKH.