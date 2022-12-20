President Halimah’s call to allow caning for rapists above 50 draws mixed reactions

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob’s call for rapists aged 50 and above to receive caning has drawn mixed responses, with the Association of Women for Action and Research (AWARE) expressing its opposition to corporal punishment.

On the other hand, Law Society of Singapore (LawSoc) president Adrian Tan said those “fit enough to rape ... should be fit enough to be caned”.

Under Singapore's Criminal Procedure Code, only men below 50 years old can be caned if they are found medically fit.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Dec 19), Mdm Halimah noted the recent spate of cases involving children raped by their male relatives, calling the offences "highly disturbing and sickening".

"We need to look at other ways to help our children and stop them from falling prey to such rapists," she said, adding that organisations like PAVE could work with government agencies to address the issue.

"Also, rapists should not be spared the cane just because they are 50 years old. It’s ironic that they could escape from the pain caused by caning despite the lifetime of severe trauma and irreparable damage that they cruelly inflicted on their victims which will last a lifetime."

PAVE, which deals with domestic violence and child protection, said it supports Mdm Halimah’s sentiments.

"The trauma of abuse never goes away. So we must do all we can to protect our children," it added.