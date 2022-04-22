President Halimah pays tribute to Changi Airport staff for resilience during COVID-19

SINGAPORE: There is “a sense of optimism” and “resilience” among airport frontline staff amid the reopening of Singapore's borders, noted President Halimah Yacob during a visit to a bustling Changi Airport on Friday (Apr 22).

“You can see that, speaking to them … they feel very proud and a part of this transition now … Morale is very high. They’re looking forward to more work actually,” she told reporters after a tour of the airport.

Accompanied by Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor, President Halimah made several stops to speak with frontline staff during the 1.5-hour tour.

These included Singapore Airlines cabin crew, passenger service agents, Singapore Customs officers, trolley officers and even a virtual Changi experience ambassador.

President Halimah said some of the workers had shared that they felt "sad" looking at an empty airport during the last two years of the pandemic, but she praised their resilience despite the situation.

“The fact that they are able to weather the storm, that I think is a mark of their resilience,” she said.

“You know, facing the setback and seeing the number of passengers declining, many of them said their hearts really dropped whenever they have to sit there when they’re doing their work and there are just not enough passengers coming through.

“They really felt sad about it, but they were optimistic. So when they were asked to reskill themselves, (or be) redeployed to other work within the airport or support work outside the airport, they were very forthcoming, very willing.“