Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

President Halimah, PM Lee congratulate French President Emmanuel Macron on election victory
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

President Halimah, PM Lee congratulate French President Emmanuel Macron on election victory

President Halimah, PM Lee congratulate French President Emmanuel Macron on election victory

Mr Emmanuel Macron is the first French president to win a second term for two decades. (Photo: AFP/Thomas Coex)

Yasmin Begum
27 Apr 2022 01:17PM (Updated: 27 Apr 2022 01:18PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Singapore President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on his election victory, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Wednesday (Apr 27).

Mr Macron won 58.6 per cent of the vote in the second-round run-off compared to Marine Le Pen's 41.4 per cent. He is the first French president in two decades to win a second term, but his latest victory over his far-right rival was narrower than their last face-off in 2017.

In her letter dated Tuesday, Madam Halimah wrote: “Singapore and France share a multi-faceted and close partnership across a wide range of sectors, including defence and security, trade and investment, research and development, as well as culture and education.

“As we commemorate the 10th anniversary of our strategic partnership this year, I am glad that the bilateral cooperation between our two countries has continued to expand to include areas such as digital economy, cyber, public health and innovation.” 

She also invited Mr Macron to make a state visit to Singapore.

Mr Lee said Mr Macron's victory reaffirms the French people's trust in his leadership and vision for France.

"The longstanding partnership between Singapore and France is underpinned by our shared interests and outlook, as well as substantive cooperation across many domains. These include defence and security, trade and investment, research and development, as well as culture and education," he added.

Mr Lee said the Digital and Green Partnership between both countries, concluded in March 2022, paved the way for stronger collaboration in sectors of mutual interest, including smart cities, cyber, financial innovation, and agri-food technologies. 

The Prime Minister recalled his official visit to France in July 2018 as a guest of honour at the Bastille Day parade, and the leaders' last meeting at G20 Rome in October last year.

"I look forward to continuing working with you to strengthen the partnership between our two countries," said Mr Lee. 

"I wish you good health and success, and look forward to welcoming you to Singapore in the near future."

Related:

Source: CNA/yb(mi)

Related Topics

Singapore France Emmanuel Macron election

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us