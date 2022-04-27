President Halimah, PM Lee congratulate French President Emmanuel Macron on election victory

SINGAPORE: Singapore President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on his election victory, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Wednesday (Apr 27).

Mr Macron won 58.6 per cent of the vote in the second-round run-off compared to Marine Le Pen's 41.4 per cent. He is the first French president in two decades to win a second term, but his latest victory over his far-right rival was narrower than their last face-off in 2017.

In her letter dated Tuesday, Madam Halimah wrote: “Singapore and France share a multi-faceted and close partnership across a wide range of sectors, including defence and security, trade and investment, research and development, as well as culture and education.

“As we commemorate the 10th anniversary of our strategic partnership this year, I am glad that the bilateral cooperation between our two countries has continued to expand to include areas such as digital economy, cyber, public health and innovation.”

She also invited Mr Macron to make a state visit to Singapore.

Mr Lee said Mr Macron's victory reaffirms the French people's trust in his leadership and vision for France.

"The longstanding partnership between Singapore and France is underpinned by our shared interests and outlook, as well as substantive cooperation across many domains. These include defence and security, trade and investment, research and development, as well as culture and education," he added.

Mr Lee said the Digital and Green Partnership between both countries, concluded in March 2022, paved the way for stronger collaboration in sectors of mutual interest, including smart cities, cyber, financial innovation, and agri-food technologies.

The Prime Minister recalled his official visit to France in July 2018 as a guest of honour at the Bastille Day parade, and the leaders' last meeting at G20 Rome in October last year.

"I look forward to continuing working with you to strengthen the partnership between our two countries," said Mr Lee.

"I wish you good health and success, and look forward to welcoming you to Singapore in the near future."