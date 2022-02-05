President Halimah, Premier Li affirm strong ties between Singapore and China at meeting in Beijing

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob held a bilateral meeting with China’s Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing on Saturday (Feb 5), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement.



During the meeting, Madam Halimah congratulated China on the successful opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics and expressed appreciation of the “unifying power of the Olympics to bring together athletes from around the world to achieve sporting excellence and promote sportsmanship”.

“Mdm Halimah and Mr Li affirmed the strong ties between Singapore and China. They welcomed the good momentum in economic cooperation, including the robust growth in trade and investment as well as cooperation in new areas such as the digital economy, green economy and sustainable development,” said MFA.

Both leaders also agreed that there were many areas of convergence between Singapore’s pursuit of innovative, sustainable and inclusive development, and China’s current and future development strategies.



“Mdm Halimah expressed Singapore’s readiness to deepen bilateral cooperation and ensure that our relations remain substantive and forward-looking, as both countries work to secure post-pandemic recovery and a sustainable future,” said MFA.

The Foreign Ministry also added that Mdm Halimah also looked forward to “the full resumption of air connectivity and people-to-people exchanges, including the return of all Singapore students to China for their studies, when conditions permitted”.

Mdm Halimah will meet with President Xi Jinping on Sunday before returning to Singapore.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Mdm Halimah said she had attended a welcome banquet hosted by Mr Xi and his wife Mdm Peng Liyuan.

"I took the opportunity to catch up with King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia and Prince Albert II of Monaco, who were seated beside me," she said.