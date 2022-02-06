Singapore President Halimah Yacob congratulates China President Xi Jinping on successful hosting of Beijing Winter Olympics

SINGAPORE: Singapore President Halimah Yacob met China President Xi Jinping on Sunday (Feb 6) in China and congratulated him on the successful hosting of the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.

“Both leaders reaffirmed the excellent state of bilateral relations, which maintained a positive momentum amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Madam Halimah and Mr Xi also welcomed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that will provide a framework for bilateral cooperation on giant panda conservation and research. The MOU was signed by Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry and China’s National Forestry and Grassland Administration.

Last August, a giant panda cub named Le Le was the first to be born in Singapore. The cub was born nine years after giant pandas Kai Kai and Jia Jia arrived in Singapore. The pair are on a 10-year loan from China that is set to end next year.

Mandai Wildlife Group said previously that it was in talks with Chinese authorities about extending Kai Kai and Jia Jia’s stay in Singapore beyond 2022. Le Le is set to return to China when it reaches independence in about two years and will join the rest of China’s panda breeding population.