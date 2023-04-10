In full: President Halimah Yacob's address at the opening of parliament

REFRESHING OUR SOCIAL COMPACT

To do well in this troubled world, and remain one united people, we will need to strengthen our social fabric. Every Singaporean must feel that they have a stake in our country. The fruits of our progress must be shared fairly, and no one should feel left behind.

This is the main purpose of the Forward Singapore exercise – to renew and update our social compact even as we refresh our goals and strategies. Collectively, the 4G team have engaged more than 14,000 Singaporeans over the past six months and is continuing to deepen these engagements.

This exercise reaffirms the core values that we hold dear as Singaporeans – fairness, inclusivity, mutual support and the desire to give back to society. We want every person to be treated equally with dignity and respect. We want a Singapore where everyone belongs, and every citizen has the chance to achieve his or her fullest potential. We want a society that values and supports families; where we care for and help one another, and pitch in to make a difference to our community.

These values will shape the government’s agenda:

We will expand opportunities throughout life for every citizen, regardless of their starting points.

We will strengthen social safety nets so that in every stage of life, Singaporeans can better cope with uncertainties and look forward with confidence.

We will build a smart and liveable city – a green, connected and thriving metropolis that we are all proud to call home.

We will deepen Singaporeans’ sense of shared identity and mutual responsibility towards one another.

These will be the key priorities for the remainder of this term of government.

First, we will expand opportunities throughout life for all, regardless of individual backgrounds and circumstances.

Meritocracy has long been the organising principle of our society. It has provided opportunities to countless Singaporeans with the drive and ability to excel. But as we prosper as a society, those who have already done well will naturally seek to pass on their advantages to their children. This is why absent major upheavals, all societies tend to become more stratified and less socially mobile over time.

We will do our utmost to combat this tendency. We must not allow advantages and privileges to become entrenched and persist over generations. This would weaken and fracture our society. We must ensure a broader and more open meritocracy that works well for all Singaporeans. This means rethinking our approach to education and work.

We will continue to prepare our children for the future, starting from their earlier years. We will provide more resources to support those who start out with less. At the same time, we recognise the competitive stresses that have built up in our education system, especially amongst certain segments of society. We will provide everyone with access to a good education, and many chances in life to learn and improve. But let us not be unwittingly drawn into an educational arms race, and end up worse off as a society.

We must also re-examine how society rewards different skills and talents, and recognises the full range of pathways to success. We should accord greater value to those who are skilled with their hands and contribute through their technical and practical abilities, as well as those with the social and empathetic traits to excel in jobs such as caregiving or community service. Every Singaporean must have the opportunity to take on work they find fulfilling and meaningful, build on their talents, give of their best, and be rewarded fairly for it.

At the same time, we will step up support for the disadvantaged and vulnerable segments in our society. We will uplift lower-income workers and families, and empower them to take the initiative to improve their own lives. We will enhance support for persons with disabilities, so they can pursue their aspirations and participate fully as contributing members of society. We will ensure that Singapore remains an open and inclusive society, where we uplift everyone with opportunities throughout their lives, and where we interact with one another as equals, regardless of our backgrounds.