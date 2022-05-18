Singapore leaders congratulate the Philippines' President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have congratulated the Philippines' President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr on his election victory, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday (May 18).

Mr Marcos Jr, 64, declared victory on May 11, two days after the presidential election against incumbent Vice President Maria Leonor "Leni" Robredo.

Partial and unofficial results showed that he won more than 31 million votes, compared to his rival with more than 14 million votes, according to data from the Commission on Elections’ transparency server.

In her letter dated on Saturday, Madam Halimah invited the president-elect to make a state visit to Singapore.

"Singapore and the Philippines share a warm and longstanding relationship, underpinned by strong economic cooperation and robust people-to-people ties," she said.

"I recall fondly the warm and gracious hospitality extended to me by the Filipino people during my state visit to the Philippines in September 2019."

"I look forward to working with you to strengthen the friendship between our two countries," she added.

Mr Lee said Mr Marcos' win shows the strong support from the Filipinos in his leadership and vision for the country.

Mr Lee also acknowledged in his letter the "deep and longstanding" ties between Singapore and the Philippines in many domains including labour, trade and defence.

"As fellow founding members of ASEAN, we share a similar outlook on key regional and global developments, and work closely to promote regional peace and prosperity," Mr Lee said.

"I look forward to continuing our close cooperation for the benefit of our countries, peoples and the region," he added.