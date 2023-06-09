'Strong Singapore core' crucial against external influences that seek to divide the country: President Halimah

SINGAPORE: A strong Singapore core is crucial to guard against external influences that seek to divide the country, President Halimah Yacob said on Friday (Jun 9) at the S Rajaratnam Lecture.

The event, organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is held every two years and touches on matters of diplomacy.

Speaking to an audience of more than 800 that included public officers, diplomats and academics, Madam Halimah said natural fault lines in a society like Singapore can easily be exploited.

“Disinformation and misinformation can spread easily in an open and digitally connected country, through social media and instant messaging applications,” she said.

"We must be discerning enough to call out half-truths or one-sided views peddled on social media that are packaged as news."

Beyond legislation to tackle falsehoods, people must be sceptical of what they read and reflect on who might stand to benefit from it, she added.

Mdm Halimah's lecture comes two weeks after she announced that she would not run for a second term in the upcoming Presidential Election. Her term ends on Sep 13.

Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam is the first person to state publicly that he intends to run for the presidency.

STRENGTHENING DOMESTIC RESILIENCE

Amid a troubling external environment, Singapore’s unity as a nation and its resolve to stand together is even more critical, said Mdm Halimah.

Pointing to COVID-19, she said the pandemic underscored the importance of resilience.

“Singapore was successful in managing the pandemic because Singaporeans trusted the government," she said.

"Our people closed ranks and played their part to keep each other safe by complying with safe management measures,” she said, adding that the country’s robust healthcare system and safety nets built over many years also made a crucial difference.

While strengthening resilience and trust within society will allow the country to respond nimbly in an increasingly uncertain external environment, Mdm Halimah noted that there will be challenges as society matures.

To build resilience, she said it is essential for all Singaporeans to feel that they have a stake in its future, adding that this is the main purpose of the Forward Singapore exercise.

The year-long exercise, which aims to "review and refresh Singapore's social compact", was launched by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in June 2022.

In addition to maintaining the trust of the population, Mdm Halimah said the public service and the government must also continually work towards a society that is fair and inclusive, and which is able to adapt to changing circumstances.

"This means re-examining fundamentals to ensure that our system of meritocracy does not result in an entrenchment of privileges and advantages," she said, noting that it is important to continue investing in education and skills training.

She also urged people to be proactive in finding common ground with others.

“We must remember that our diversity as a multiracial and multireligious society is our strength. We must protect this,” she said.