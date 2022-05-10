President Halimah and South Korea's new president Yoon Suk-yeol agree to strengthen cooperation following inauguration

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob and South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol have agreed to increase bilateral cooperation between Singapore and South Korea following President Yoon's inauguration on Tuesday (May 10).

In a statement on Tuesday evening, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said the leaders had identified several areas the two countries can cooperate in, including digitalisation, air connectivity and people-to-people exchanges.

President Yoon has also agreed to look into the possibility of more flights between Singapore and South Korea, said MFA.

Mdm Halimah was in Seoul to attend President Yoon's inauguration and a banquet dinner on Tuesday.

The leaders also welcomed the conclusion of the Korea-Singapore Digital Partnership Agreement, which will be signed soon. It is the first digital economy agreement between Asian countries.

They also discussed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and South Korea's interest to join other agreements, including the the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement on Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement.

MFA said Mdm Halimah "welcomed President Yoon's commitment to expand and broaden cooperation with ASEAN".

On the situation in Myanmar, the leaders agreed on the need for "the full and expeditious implementation of the ASEAN Five-Point Consensus", MFA said.

Mdm Halimah also reaffirmed Singapore's commitment to work closely with South Korea and the international community to achieve peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and the region, the ministry added.

The president will return to Singapore on Wednesday.