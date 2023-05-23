Singapore and Kazakhstan sign 4 agreements during President Halimah Yacob’s state visit

SINGAPORE BRANDS IN KAZAKHSTAN

One such homegrown firm which will benefit from the deal is Hawker Chan.

The quick-service restaurant chain, which specialises in soy sauce chicken, has brought a taste of Singapore to Kazakhstan since 2018.

Its franchise in the nation’s largest city of Almaty features a variation of its menu that caters to the consumers' palates locally. It has its sights set on opening a branch in the capital Astana.

“We just flew there maybe two months ago to look into Astana. We went to visit a food court to see what the people like to eat. I'm sure there is a market and we will be there soon,” said Ms Angel Chong, chief executive officer of Singapore food and beverage company Hersing Culinary, which partnered chef Chan Hon Meng to start the Hawker Chan brand.

The eatery chain said it is also assessing further regional expansion opportunities.

Other Singapore companies that have a presence in Kazakhstan include Surbana Jurong, which has been involved in urban and infrastructure projects there since 2012; SMEC Holdings Limited, which has supported various water and transport infrastructure projects since 1995; and CrimsonLogic, which developed an e-judiciary system in Astana in 2019.

HELPING SG FIRMS IDENTIFY OPPORTUNITIES

Other agreements signed between the two countries include one that helps firms connect with partners in areas like logistics and urban solutions.