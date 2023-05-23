Singapore and Kazakhstan sign 4 agreements during President Halimah Yacob’s state visit
ASTANA, Kazakhstan: Singapore and Kazakhstan are deepening collaboration in areas such as services and investment, as well as public administration.
Both sides have inked four deals, including one which will improve market access for Singapore firms venturing into Kazakhstan.
The signing of these agreements were witnessed by Singapore’s President Halimah Yacob, who is on a five-day visit to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.
SEAMLESS VENTURES, INVESTOR STABILITY
The services and investment agreement will make business ventures more seamless, and provides Singapore investors with stability and predictability via investment protection disciplines.
It will help Singapore firms better access the market in Kazakhstan across 15 sectors, including specialised medical services, interdisciplinary research, property management, interior design and funeral services.
Singapore talents will also find it easier to offer their services in the Central Asian country, in 17 sectors such as legal, accounting, consulting, market research and urban planning solutions.
Singapore’s Manpower Minister Tan See Leng described the deal as an important milestone, and a reflection of the growing partnerships between firms from both countries.
“(This) agreement will facilitate Singapore companies venturing into Kazakhstan, a country with immense opportunities and a springboard to its region,” said Dr Tan, who is also the Second Minister for Trade and Industry.
SINGAPORE BRANDS IN KAZAKHSTAN
One such homegrown firm which will benefit from the deal is Hawker Chan.
The quick-service restaurant chain, which specialises in soy sauce chicken, has brought a taste of Singapore to Kazakhstan since 2018.
Its franchise in the nation’s largest city of Almaty features a variation of its menu that caters to the consumers' palates locally. It has its sights set on opening a branch in the capital Astana.
“We just flew there maybe two months ago to look into Astana. We went to visit a food court to see what the people like to eat. I'm sure there is a market and we will be there soon,” said Ms Angel Chong, chief executive officer of Singapore food and beverage company Hersing Culinary, which partnered chef Chan Hon Meng to start the Hawker Chan brand.
The eatery chain said it is also assessing further regional expansion opportunities.
Other Singapore companies that have a presence in Kazakhstan include Surbana Jurong, which has been involved in urban and infrastructure projects there since 2012; SMEC Holdings Limited, which has supported various water and transport infrastructure projects since 1995; and CrimsonLogic, which developed an e-judiciary system in Astana in 2019.
HELPING SG FIRMS IDENTIFY OPPORTUNITIES
Other agreements signed between the two countries include one that helps firms connect with partners in areas like logistics and urban solutions.
Another will help provide Singapore firms with the know-how in company residency application, taxation and incorporation.
These are all part of efforts to help Singapore firms identify new partnerships and opportunities in Central Asia.
A deal was also inked for a joint pilot programme, which will build on the capacity of government officials in areas such as public administration, civil aviation and environment.
PRESIDENT HALIMAH’S VISIT
Madam Halimah was received by Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Akorda Palace on Monday (May 22), where she inspected a guard-of-honour and was hosted to a state banquet.
The leaders agreed there are opportunities to expand collaboration between the two countries in areas including skills development, energy, logistics and supply chain connectivity.
President Halimah said she is looking forward to exchanges between Singapore and Kazakhstan in domains like food security and tourism.
She welcomed plans by Kazakhstan national carrier Air Astana to launch direct flights to Singapore and bring more business and tourist traffic.
Other issues discussed include the geopolitical environment, education and inter-racial harmony.
Mdm Halimah received the highest Order of Dostyk (Friendship) from President Tokayev, which she described in her Facebook post as “a testament to the strong friendship between our two countries”.
She also invited the Kazakhstan president to make a state visit to Singapore next year.
BUSINESSES COLLABORATION
Speaking to business and industry leaders at a forum in Astana, Mdm Halimah called on Kazakhstan firms to explore business opportunities in Singapore, and use the city state as a hub to engage the broader Southeast Asian region.
She noted that while Singapore firms have already made some inroads into Central Asia over the years in sectors like logistics, digital connectivity and capacity building, there is still much room for collaboration.
“Against the backdrop of an increasingly complex and challenging global environment, the importance of economic resilience and diversification have been brought to the forefront. In this regard, Singapore continues to seek and be open to new partners and businesses,” Mdm Halimah said.
“Likewise, Kazakhstan is an attractive destination for companies globally and there is scope to expand our economic partnership.”
Mdm Halimah’s state visit is the first by a Singaporean president to Central Asia, and comes as both nations commemorate three decades of diplomatic ties this year.
She will next visit neighbouring Uzbekistan from May 23 to 25.