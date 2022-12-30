Singapore needs 'stronger commitment' to reward competence, not just paper qualifications: President Halimah

SINGAPORE: Singapore needs a "stronger commitment" to recognise and reward work competence and not just paper qualifications, said President Halimah Yacob on Thursday (Dec 29).

In a Facebook video delivering her year-end message, Madam Halimah said: "We still attach low value to work that may be highly skilled and important to the economy, but does not require a degree."

"We need to change this," she said, noting that employers "can do much more" in changing their hiring practices and providing better training and career progression pathways for those doing such work.

In 2019, the topic on Singapore's focus on paper qualifications was discussed by the then-Education Minister Ong Ye Kung in CNA's current affairs programme Talking Point.