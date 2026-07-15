Some businesses will lose out amid deeper Singapore-Malaysia economic integration, but both sides will benefit: Tharman

SINGAPORE: President Tharman Shanmugaratnam said some Singapore businesses would lose out as economic ties deepen with Malaysia, but stressed that closer integration would ultimately benefit both countries.

Speaking on Wednesday (Jul 15) at the end of his four-day state visit to Malaysia, Mr Tharman said that initiatives such as the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) and the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link would strengthen the two countries' economic complementarity.

The JS-SEZ, established in 2025, aims to strengthen economic relations between Singapore and Johor by facilitating investment, talent flows and cross-border business activity. The RTS Link, which is expected to begin operations in January 2027, will further enhance connectivity between Woodlands and Johor Bahru.

"It is no secret that, in linking up more with Johor for instance – through the Special Economic Zone and the RTS Link – there will be some businesses in Singapore who lose out - some service industries will lose out," Mr Tharman told reporters in Kuala Lumpur.

"But others will gain, and on the whole, both countries will be winners.

"We have to accept that, with the larger win, there will be some losses. And that is a mature way of thinking about the bilateral relationship, on both sides," he said.