President Tharman to make first state visit to Mexico

SINGAPORE: Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will make a state visit to Mexico from Sunday (Nov 30) to Dec 3, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Saturday.

The trip, Mr Tharman's first to Latin America, comes amid the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Mexico.

Mr Tharman will be received by a welcome ceremony at the National Palace in Mexico City and meet with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, MFA said.

He will have meetings with head of government of Mexico City Clara Brugada and President of the Mexican Senate Laura Itzel Castillo Juarez, as well as senators and governors of various Mexican states, and business leaders.

Mr Tharman will also lay a wreath at the Monument to the Heroic Cadets, a monument commemorating six teenage military cadets who were killed during the Mexican-American War.

During his visit, Mr Tharman will also inaugurate the opening of the Mexico-Singapore Business Forum and the opening of an exhibition organised in collaboration with the Asian Civilisations Museum and the National Gallery Singapore.

The exhibition, titled The Acapulco - Manila Galleon: We Are the Pacific, a World Born of the Tropics, will showcase around 80 works, including those from Singapore’s National Collection and artefacts from Mexico.

Mr Tharman will be accompanied by his wife Ms Jane Ittogi, Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Senior Minister of State for Education David Neo, as well as Minister of State for National Development and for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan.

Members of Parliament Ang Wei Neng and Mariam Jaafar, officials from the President’s Office, MFA, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, and Enterprise Singapore, as well as a business delegation led by the Singapore Business Federation and the Singapore Manufacturing Federation, will also be joining the trip.