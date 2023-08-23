Presidential candidate broadcasts to be aired on Aug 24 and Aug 30

SINGAPORE: Airtime on television and radio has been made available for the presidential candidates to deliver their campaigning messages, following the nominations of Mr Ng Kok Song, Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Mr Tan Kin Lian.

Two broadcast slots will air across 19 free-to-air radio and television platforms, said the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) on Wednesday (Aug 23).

The first broadcast will be on Aug 24 and the second broadcast will be on Aug 30.

"The broadcasts will be made in the four official languages," said IMDA.

It added that the order of the first broadcast on radio and television will be determined on the alphabetical order of the candidates' names as reflected in the electoral roll.