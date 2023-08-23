Presidential candidate broadcasts to be aired on Aug 24 and Aug 30

SINGAPORE: Airtime on television and radio has been made available for the presidential candidates to deliver their campaigning messages, following the nominations of Mr Ng Kok Song, Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Mr Tan Kin Lian.
Two broadcast slots will air across 19 free-to-air radio and television platforms, said the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) on Wednesday (Aug 23).
The first broadcast will be on Aug 24 and the second broadcast will be on Aug 30.
"The broadcasts will be made in the four official languages," said IMDA.
It added that the order of the first broadcast on radio and television will be determined on the alphabetical order of the candidates' names as reflected in the electoral roll.
Former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song will be the first to deliver his message, followed by former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and former NTUC Income chief executive Tan Kin Lian.
This order will be reversed for the second presidential candidate broadcast, said IMDA.
The maximum time allocated for each candidate is 10 minutes per language per broadcast and the content must be the same for all language versions. The duration allocated airtime for both broadcasts will be the same.