All 3 candidates who qualified for Presidential Election face challenges ahead: Analysts

SINGAPORE: The three candidates who are vying to be Singapore's next president all face challenges ahead, with former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam likely being the one to beat, said political analysts.

Earlier on Friday (Aug 18), the Elections Department (ELD) announced that Mr Tharman, former GIC chief investment officer Ng Kok Song, and former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian have qualified as candidates for Singapore's Presidential Election.

However, Mr George Goh, founder of Harvey Norman Ossia, was unsuccessful in his application for a Certificate of Eligibility.

The Certificate of Eligibility certifies that the candidate is a person of integrity, good character and reputation, and meets the relevant public sector or private sector service requirements.

The next step for Mr Tharman, Mr Ng and Mr Tan is to be nominated as candidates. They must deliver their nomination papers – along with the Certificate of Eligibility, community certificate and political donation certificate – on Nomination Day on Aug 22.

If more than one candidate is nominated, Singaporeans will go to the polls on Sep 1, which will be declared a public holiday.