Registers of electors to be revised by Jul 31, Singaporeans can check names later in June

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has directed the Elections Department (ELD) to revise Singapore's registers of electors and to complete the revision by Jul 31, ELD said on Thursday (Jun 1).

This comes ahead of a Presidential Election due later this year and a General Election that must be held by 2025.

"In accordance with section 14(1) of the Parliamentary Elections Act, the Prime Minister has directed the registration officer to revise the registers of electors and to complete the revision on or before Jul 31, 2023," ELD said in a media release.

"The revision is to bring the registers up to date."

Any person who meets the following qualifying criteria as of Jun 1, 2023, will have their name included in a register for an electoral division:

Is a Singapore citizen

Is not less than 21 years of age

Is not disqualified from being an elector under any prevailing law

Has a Singapore residential address on their NRIC or is residing overseas and has changed their NRIC address to an overseas address while having a contact address in Singapore registered with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority for voting purposes

"The revised registers of electors will be open for public inspection later in June 2023," ELD said.

"The Elections Department will provide more details then on how Singaporeans can check the registers of electors when they are open for public inspection."

Under the Parliamentary Elections Act, the registration officer must be directed to revise the registers of electors within three years of the last General Election.

Singapore's last General Election was held on Jul 10, 2020.