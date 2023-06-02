Timeline: What to expect in the event of a contested Presidential Election

SINGAPORE: With the Presidential Election due to be held no later than Sep 13, the process to identify potential candidates will likely start soon.

On Thursday (Jun 1), the Elections Department said the Registers of Electors will be updated and opened for public inspection later this month.

What will happen next is the release of forms to apply for Certificates of Eligibility – the first step for people interested in becoming a candidate.

The last contested Presidential Election was in August 2011, held a few months after a hotly fought General Election. So soon after that watershed poll, the election fever seemed unabated with four candidates vying for the post.

Former President Tony Tan won the final vote back then, beating Progress Singapore Party chief and former MP Tan Cheng Bock, opposition politician Tan Jee Say and former CEO of NTUC Income Tan Kin Lian.

After that, the next Presidential Election in 2017, which was reserved for Malay candidates, was uncontested.

Following a six-year stint, President Halimah Yacob’s term ends on Sep 13, and the earliest the election can be held is three months before that – on Jun 13. She has said that she will not be standing for a second term.

The coming Presidential Election is open to all races.