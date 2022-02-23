President’s Challenge 2022 to focus on supporting lower-income families

SINGAPORE: About 20 per cent of families staying in rental flats had someone who lost a job during the COVID-19 pandemic, a figure that is twice as high as the overall average for all households, said President Halimah Yacob on Wednesday (Feb 23).

She was speaking at the launch of the President’s Challenge 2022, which will focus on supporting lower-income families.

Over the past two years, lower-income families in Singapore have been the “most susceptible” to the negative impacts of the pandemic, such as job displacement and social isolation, Madam Halimah said.

Citing a study conducted by the Centre for Family and Population Research, she noted that lower-income families with young children have been the hardest hit group.

“Slightly over half of those living in rental flats also do not have savings of at least one month of their family’s income,” Mdm Halimah said.

The ComCare Short-to-Medium Term Assistance scheme supported about 35,700 households in the financial year 2020, an increase of about 24 per cent.

The quantum of ComCare assistance disbursed under the scheme also increased in the same financial year by about 77 per cent to about S$183 million, she said.

While such government support schemes can help families cope with the financial impact of the pandemic, it is "more critical that they are empowered to achieve self-reliance and success in the long run", she added.

"In particular, we want to look out for lower-income families, who may require a helping hand to get back on their feet," she said.

"We want to ensure that children can grow up in a safe and supportive environment, their parents can become self-reliant, and together, the family can overcome their challenges and pursue their aspirations."