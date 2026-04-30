President's Challenge 2026 to support 62 new programmes including early intervention, support for persons with disabilities
Together with the programmes the annual fundraising event started supporting last year, it brings the total number of programmes supported to 121.
SINGAPORE: This year's President Challenge will support 62 new programmes across 60 organisations, as part of a broader push to drive sustained social upliftment in Singapore.
Together with the programmes the annual fundraising event started supporting last year, it brings the total number of programmes supported to 121.
The programmes span a wide range of areas, including early intervention, second chances and support for persons with disabilities.
The President’s Challenge was refreshed last year to focus on longer-term funding models, enabling supported programmes to achieve deeper and more lasting impact.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a visit to REACH Community Services on Thursday (Apr 30), President Tharman Shanmugaratnam said that while the initiative has gained “good momentum” following its refresh in 2025, it remains in its early stages.
“Will we succeed? It is too early to say. Our experience, both in Singapore as well as abroad everywhere, shows that success is not assured. It doesn't come easy. Social upliftment doesn't come easy,” he said.
“We might gain something today, but getting it to last into the future is always a challenge,” he said, stressing that meaningful progress takes time, sustained commitment and strong relationships on the ground.
“The fact that success is not assured means we have to put full effort into it. Try different approaches, and when we find that a particular approach or initiative is working well, we build on it and we try and scale it out.”
Among the new programmes supported this year is REACH Community Services’ Project GEMinate, which supports children aged six to 12 who may have experienced adversity such as trauma or parental separation. Through sports and play therapy, the initiative aims to build resilience, confidence and emotional well-being.
Another key initiative is One Hope Centre’s Behavioural Addiction Recovery Programme, which provides counselling and peer support to individuals - as well as their families - dealing with behavioural addictions, helping them develop healthier coping strategies and rebuild relationships.
The arts sector is also a focus, with programmes like The RICE Company’s Mascot Engagement Programme using storytelling and performance to nurture values such as kindness and courage among youth while developing socio-emotional skills.
Beyond social services, the President's Challenge also strengthens partnerships in sports, arts, and culture.
This includes support for Team Singapore athletes through scholarships, expanded opportunities for persons with disabilities via the Enabling Sports Fund, and initiatives to nurture artistic talent and promote cross-cultural engagement through events such as Chingay.
Meanwhile, the President’s Challenge Fellowship will open for applications for a fresh batch of Fellows from May 4 to Jun 12.
The Fellowship aims to empower individuals along three tracks - the Civic Action track aims to develop new approaches in the social sector while the Springboard track supports those bouncing back from major setbacks. The ITE Inspire track recognises graduates with outstanding career achievements.