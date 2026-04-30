President's Challenge 2026 to support 62 new programmes including early intervention, support for persons with disabilities

SINGAPORE: This year's President Challenge will support 62 new programmes across 60 organisations, as part of a broader push to drive sustained social upliftment in Singapore.

Together with the programmes the annual fundraising event started supporting last year, it brings the total number of programmes supported to 121.

The programmes span a wide range of areas, including early intervention, second chances and support for persons with disabilities.

The President’s Challenge was refreshed last year to focus on longer-term funding models, enabling supported programmes to achieve deeper and more lasting impact.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a visit to REACH Community Services on Thursday (Apr 30), President Tharman Shanmugaratnam said that while the initiative has gained “good momentum” following its refresh in 2025, it remains in its early stages.

“Will we succeed? It is too early to say. Our experience, both in Singapore as well as abroad everywhere, shows that success is not assured. It doesn't come easy. Social upliftment doesn't come easy,” he said.

“We might gain something today, but getting it to last into the future is always a challenge,” he said, stressing that meaningful progress takes time, sustained commitment and strong relationships on the ground.

“The fact that success is not assured means we have to put full effort into it. Try different approaches, and when we find that a particular approach or initiative is working well, we build on it and we try and scale it out.”