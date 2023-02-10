'Pretty shocked': JCube developer notified tenants about mall closure, but some staff caught unaware

SINGAPORE: Many retail staff of JCube tenants were caught by surprise by news of the Jurong East shopping mall's impending closure - except for one.

Mr Noelle Kok, who opened shop in the mall's basement in mid-January, told CNA on Friday (Feb 10) that he knew about the closure even before signing the contract.

"We're fully aware of what's going on. It's quite a fair deal. So the news wasn't shocking to me," said the owner of local food and beverage outlet, Yung Yung.

The small eatery, which has another outlet at Bishan, is known for its bubble tea and Yaowarat-style buns. The outlet at JCube is meant to be a pop-up shop, and its contract is supposed to end in late April, added Mr Kok.

CapitaLand Development (Singapore) (CLD) had announced on Tuesday that JCube would cease operations on Aug 7. The mall will close for good at 10pm on Aug 6.

It will make way for a new residential development that will include commercial space on the first and second storeys, and is targeted for completion in 2027. A sales launch is expected in the second half of 2023, the developer said in a media release.

CLD added it is working closely with the existing tenants of JCube and providing them with the necessary support to ensure a smooth handover of the premises.

But these measures did not appear to have been communicated yet to staff on the ground, according to those who spoke to CNA on Thursday.

Some of them learned about the mall's closing date from social media. One was forwarded a link to a news article by her husband, while another was told about the news by an employee at an adjacent store.