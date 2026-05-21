US prosecutors allege shipping veteran Teo Siong Seng told others to ‘keep low key’ in price-fixing conspiracy: Court documents

SINGAPORE: Executives of some of the largest shipping container manufacturers in the world allegedly tried to conceal a price-fixing conspiracy that saw some of their profits increase about a hundredfold during the COVID-19 pandemic and global supply chain crisis, according to United States court documents seen by CNA.

Seven shipping container executives, including industry veteran and Singamas Container Holdings CEO Teo Siong Seng, have been accused in the US of a conspiracy to restrict the output and fix the prices of dry containers, which are non-refrigerated shipping containers. The indictment was unsealed on Tuesday (May 19) by a US court.

An indictment is a document issued by a US court that lists formal charges against defendants.

In a filing on the Hong Kong exchange on Wednesday, Singamas said neither the company nor Mr Teo had been served with "any legal process or other legal documentation" by the US Justice Department. The company added that it has engaged external legal advisers.

The alleged conspiracy went on for over four years, from November 2019 to at least January 2024.

Court documents showed that days after a December 2019 meeting between the alleged conspirators, a Singamas executive reported to Mr Teo that during the meeting, he had reminded the others “not to be high profile since it might violate the monopoly law or being accused of price manipulation by our customers”.

Mr Teo had purportedly written in response to the executive’s report on the meeting that “we also need to keep low key”.

Another Singamas board member allegedly said in an email that “the discussion appeared to be anti-competition to me … I feel very uneasy reading your report. May be we should delete this string of emails after reading?”

Mr Teo allegedly wrote back: “Yes I feel the same, told (Singamas executive 1) and (Singamas executive 2) at am call.”

Mr Teo is also the chairman of the Singapore Business Federation (SBF). As SBF chairman, he is part of the Singapore Economic Resilience Taskforce.