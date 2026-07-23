Primary 1 registration: 33 primary schools oversubscribed in Phase 2B of 2026 exercise

SINGAPORE: A total of 33 primary schools are oversubscribed in Phase 2B of the 2026 Primary 1 registration exercise, the same number as last year, data from the Ministry of Education showed on Thursday (Jul 23).

Of the 33 oversubscribed schools, 31 will go to the ballot.

Every year, 20 spaces in each school are reserved for Phase 2B – the last phase where children with links to a school can apply to enter.

Use our table to find the results of every primary school. Ballot results will be released next Monday: