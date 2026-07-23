Primary 1 registration: 33 primary schools oversubscribed in Phase 2B of 2026 exercise
Of the 33 oversubscribed primary schools, 31 will go to the ballot. Use our interactive table to find the results for every school.
SINGAPORE: A total of 33 primary schools are oversubscribed in Phase 2B of the 2026 Primary 1 registration exercise, the same number as last year, data from the Ministry of Education showed on Thursday (Jul 23).
Of the 33 oversubscribed schools, 31 will go to the ballot.
Every year, 20 spaces in each school are reserved for Phase 2B – the last phase where children with links to a school can apply to enter.
Use our table to find the results of every primary school. Ballot results will be released next Monday:
The most oversubscribed school in Phase 2B this year was Nanyang Primary School in Bukit Timah, with 52 children applying for 20 vacancies.
The next two most oversubscribed schools were Ai Tong School in Bishan and Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School in Bukit Timah, with 51 applicants for 20 spaces and 46 applicants for 21 vacancies respectively.
All three schools were also among the top five most oversubscribed schools in Phase 2B of the 2025 exercise.
The two next most oversubscribed schools in 2026 were Holy Innocents’ Primary School in Hougang and Kong Hwa School in Mountbatten.
MOE cut the Primary 1 intake for most schools earlier this year in view of significantly falling student cohort sizes in 2027 and the coming years.
At the time, the ministry said the cuts would minimise the need for school mergers or relocations and maintain a good geographical spread of primary schools for students across Singapore.
Compared to 2025, there are 1,460 fewer spots overall in 2026. Of the 179 primary schools in Singapore, 61 cut their intake while 12 schools increased the number of spaces available.
BALLOTING
Balloting is conducted when the number of applicants exceeds the number of vacancies. This takes place in any phase from Phase 2A to Phase 2C supplementary.
Priority admission into the school is given in this order: Singaporeans living within 1km of the school, Singaporeans living between 1km and 2km of the school, then Singaporeans living further than 2km from the school. They are followed by permanent residents in the same distance groups.
Which schools are going to the ballot?
Balloting for Singaporean children living within 1km of the school:
- Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Primary School
- Nanyang Primary School
- Ai Tong School
- Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School
- Holy Innocents' Primary School
- Kong Hwa School
- Nan Hua Primary School
- CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls' School (Primary Section)
- Tao Nan School
- Maris Stella High School (Primary Section)
- Methodist Girls' School (Primary)
- Chongfu School
- Nan Chiau Primary School
- Catholic High School (Primary Section)
- Red Swastika School
- Anglo-Chinese School (Junior)
- Northland Primary School
- Singapore Chinese Girls' Primary School
- Pei Chun Public School
- Anglo-Chinese School (Primary)
- Princess Elizabeth Primary School
- Rulang Primary School
Balloting for Singaporean children living between 1km and 2km of the school:
- St. Joseph's Institution Junior
- Maha Bodhi School
- Henry Park Primary School
- Admiralty Primary School
- Radin Mas Primary School
Balloting for Singaporean children living further than 2km from the school:
- St. Anthony's Primary School
- St Andrew's School (Junior)
- Hong Wen School
- CHIJ Primary (Toa Payoh)
Oversubscribed but no ballot:
- Canossa Catholic Primary School – This school only has places for all Singaporean and permanent resident children residing within 1km of the school.
- Fairfield Methodist School (Primary) – This school has only places for Singaporean children residing within 2km of the school.
Phase 2B is for parents who have joined the primary school as a volunteer no later than Jul 1 of the year before the registration exercise. They must have given at least 40 hours of voluntary service to the school by Jun 30 that year.
Parents who are endorsed by the church or clan directly connected with the primary school can also apply in this phase, as can parents who are endorsed as active grassroots leaders.
Endorsed active grassroots leaders are eligible to register their child only for schools within 2km of their residential address in Phase 2B.
The next phase, 2C, is open to all students. Applications will open at 9am on Jul 28 and close at 4.30pm two days later, with the results out by Aug 11.
For Phase 2C, 40 places are reserved in each school to "ensure continued open access to all primary schools", MOE previously said.