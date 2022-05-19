Primary 1 registration for 2023 to open on Jun 29, with double the number of reserved places for Phase 2C

SINGAPORE: Parents hoping to register their children for admission to Primary 1 next year will be able to do so from Jun 29, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Thursday (May 19).

As with last year's exercise, registration will be conducted online, with no in-person registration at schools, the ministry said in a media release.

A slew of changes - announced in September last year - will be introduced in this year's registration exercise, which ends on Oct 31.

The number of reserved places in Phase 2C - for children with no ties to a school - will be doubled from 20 to 40 places in each primary school.

Phases 2A(1) and 2A(2) have also been combined into a single Phase 2A, while the methodology for computing the distance between homes and schools has also been updated, MOE said.

It is compulsory for children born between Jan 2, 2016, and Jan 1, 2017, both dates inclusive, to participate in this exercise or be enrolled in a Junior 1 or Primary 1 programme of a SPED school.

REGISTRATION PHASES

For parents registering under Phase 1 – for children whose siblings are current students of the school – the school will provide parents with details on how to register their younger child. Registration online begins on Jun 29.

Meanwhile, Phase 2A registration will begin on Jul 6 and end on Jul 8.

Phase 2A is for children with a parent or sibling who is a former student of the primary school, or whose parent is a member of the School Advisory or Management Committee or a staff member of the school, or from the MOE Kindergarten located within the primary school.

Results for Phase 2A will be released on Jul 18.

For registration under Phase 2B - which is for children whose parents are school volunteers or community leaders, or have affiliations to churches or clan associations - registration will run on Jul 19 to Jul 20.

Results for Phase 2B will be available on Jul 26.

Phase 2C registration will take place between Jul 27 and Jul 29, with results available from Aug 10.

Phase 2C supplementary - for children who were ineligible for or unsuccessful in earlier phases - registration will run Aug 15 to Aug 16, with the results to be released on Aug 25.

The list of primary schools and vacancies available will be updated on the P1 Registration website by mid-June, MOE said.