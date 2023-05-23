Primary 1 registration for 2024 to start on Jul 4; previous year's application data available online

SINGAPORE: Primary 1 registration for admission to schools in 2024 will begin on Jul 4, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Tuesday (May 23).

It is compulsory for children born between Jan 2, 2017 and Jan 1, 2018, both dates inclusive, to participate in this exercise or be enrolled in a Junior 1 or Primary 1 programme of a SPED school.

From this year, parents can use the new online registration portal for all five phases of the exercise - Phases 1, 2A, 2B, 2C and 2C Supplementary - to register their child in their chosen school.

The new portal replaces the online application form and the Primary 1 Internet System used in previous years.

PREVIOUS YEAR'S REGISTRATION STATISTICS

In addition, application data from the previous year will also be made available online starting this year to better support parents in selecting primary schools for their children, said MOE.

From Tuesday, parents can refer to the MOE website for 2022's data, which will include the available vacancies, registration applicants, as well as balloting information in the relevant phases for each school.

If balloting was conducted for a specific phase, parents would see the category that balloting was conducted for, the number of vacancies available in the ballot, and the number of applicants who participated in the ballot, said the ministry.

Parents can also view a list of schools within 2km of their residence and check whether these schools were oversubscribed in specific phases during the previous year's exercise.

Similar to past years, information on the number of available vacancies in each school for this year's exercise will also be made available on the registration website in mid-June.

The number of available vacancies and applicants will be updated during the relevant phases.

"However, such statistics should not be taken as final during the exercise due to its dynamic nature, as parents can withdraw and make changes throughout the registration period. Schools will also not be able to provide additional information beyond what is available on the MOE P1 Registration website," said MOE.

The Education Ministry also encouraged parents to "consider a wide stable of schools and explore how these schools’ unique programmes and offerings can best meet their child’s learning needs, interests, and strengths" when selecting a primary school.

It also reminded parents to consider schools that are "reasonably close to home" to reduce their child's commuting time, as a longer distance between the school and their home could mean more limited transport options for the child.

P1 REGISTRATION PORTAL

The P1 Registration Portal will go live on Jul 4 and can be accessed via the MOE Primary 1 registration website.

Parents can log in to the portal to view the phases and schools their child is eligible to register in, as well as register their child in their chosen school when the phase the child is eligible for opens for registration, said MOE.

A valid Singpass with 2-Factor Authentication (2FA) is required to log in to the Primary 1 registration portal. Parents are advised to set up their Singpass 2FA early and ensure that their Singpass account is valid before the commencement of the P1 Registration Exercise, said MOE.

Only one parent is required to log in and submit the registration through the portal.

Parents who require assistance during registration may contact the school of their choice via email or telephone on the respective registration days between 9am to 4.30pm.

Registration will close on Oct 31.