Changes to Primary 1 registration exercise: What you need to know

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Education (MOE) on Thursday (Sep 9) announced that it will increase Primary 1 places reserved for Phase 2C from the current 20 to 40, starting from next year’s registration exercise.

Phase 2C, which is for children who have no ties to a school, is usually the most competitive phase. Priority is based on distance, with places given first to Singaporeans living within 1km of the school.

The changes will apply to children who are starting Primary 1 in 2023.

Here are some things you should know about the latest changes.

WHY SET ASIDE MORE PHASE 2C PLACES?

MOE said it has “carefully weighed the different considerations and trade-offs when deciding the number of places to set aside for Phase 2C”.

This is to ensure that more children have access to schools near where they live, regardless of if they have prior connections to the schools.

“We recognise the convenience for a child to study in a nearby school, as it reduces travel time, allowing the child and family to spend time more meaningfully,” MOE said.

“While some schools may find the increase of 20 places under Phase 2C benefiting children in their immediate neighbourhood, this will invariably put pressure on the earlier phases, especially for Phase 2A1 and 2A2.

“We therefore have to strike a balance and are of the view that the doubling of reserved places in Phase 2C from 20 to 40 is one step in the right direction.”

In a Facebook post, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said the number of students without affiliation who successfully enrol in a school near their homes has declined in recent years.

He also urged support for the changes to keep schools “open and inclusive”, as well as to enable children to have convenient access to schools near their homes.

“This will enhance the well-being of families, and build a stronger and more cohesive society,” he said.

HOW MANY SCHOOLS WILL BENEFIT?

With the change, all primary schools in Singapore will have at least 40 reserved places available in Phase 2C, MOE said.

“As an indication, the latest 2021 Primary 1 registration exercise data tells us that 32 primary schools (close to 20 per cent) would most clearly benefit from this change,” it added.

Sixty-four schools went to ballot in Phase 2C in this year’s registration exercise for Singaporeans living within 1km of the school.

Among them are Ai Tong Primary, CHIJ St Nicholas Girls’ School (Primary), South View Primary and St Hilda’s Primary.

Of these, South View Primary and St Hilda’s Primary were the most oversubscribed, with 130 applicants and 118 applicants vying for 20 places respectively.