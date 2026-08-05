Primary 1 registration: Nearly half of all primary schools oversubscribed in Phase 2C

SINGAPORE: Nearly half of all primary schools in Singapore are oversubscribed in Phase 2C of this year’s Primary 1 registration exercise, according to data on the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) website on Wednesday (Aug 5).

Of the 179 schools accepting students in this phase, 79 are oversubscribed. Of those that have more applicants than vacancies, 73 will go to the ballot.

Phase 2C is considered the most competitive phase and is open to all children. Forty places in each primary school are reserved for this phase.

Use our table to find the results for every primary school: