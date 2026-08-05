Primary 1 registration: Nearly half of all primary schools oversubscribed in Phase 2C
Phase 2C is open to all students and is usually the most competitive. Use CNA's interactive table to find the results for every primary school.
SINGAPORE: Nearly half of all primary schools in Singapore are oversubscribed in Phase 2C of this year’s Primary 1 registration exercise, according to data on the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) website on Wednesday (Aug 5).
Of the 179 schools accepting students in this phase, 79 are oversubscribed. Of those that have more applicants than vacancies, 73 will go to the ballot.
Phase 2C is considered the most competitive phase and is open to all children. Forty places in each primary school are reserved for this phase.
Use our table to find the results for every primary school:
The most oversubscribed school in this phase was Princess Elizabeth Primary School in Bukit Batok, with 159 students vying for 40 slots.
This was followed by Northland Primary School in Yishun, which drew 141 applicants for 42 places.
Nan Hua Primary School, Chongfu School and Rosyth School completed the top five.
Princess Elizabeth, Northland, Nan Hua and Chongfu were also among the top five last year.
Registration for this phase opened at 9am Jul 28 and closed at 4.30pm on Jul 30.
BALLOTING
In most cases, balloting is conducted when the number of applicants exceeds the number of vacancies. It takes place in any phase from Phase 2A to Phase 2C supplementary.
Priority admission into the school is given in this order: Singaporeans living within 1km of the school, Singaporeans living between 1km and 2km of the school, followed by Singaporeans living further than 2km from the school. Next come permanent residents in the same distance groups.
Which primary schools are balloting?
Singaporean children living within 1km of the school:
- Admiralty Primary School
- Ai Tong School
- Anglo-Chinese School (Junior)
- Angsana Primary School
- Bukit Panjang Primary School
- CHIJ St Nicholas Girls' School (Primary Section)
- Catholic High School (Primary Section)
- Chongfu School
- Chua Chu Kang Primary School
- Compassvale Primary School
- Elias Park Primary School
- Fairfield Methodist School (Primary)
- Frontier Primary School
- Gongshang Primary School
- Henry Park Primary School
- Holy Innocents' Primary School
- Hong Wen School
- Horizon Primary School
- Huamin Primary School
- Kong Hwa School
- Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Primary School
- Maha Bodhi School
- Maris Stella High School (Primary Section)
- Methodist Girls' School (Primary)
- Nan Chiau Primary School
- Nan Hua Primary School
- Nanyang Primary School
- North View Primary School
- Northland Primary School
- Northshore Primary School
- Pasir Ris Primary School
- Pei Chun Public School
- Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School
- Poi Ching School
- Princess Elizabeth Primary School
- Punggol Green Primary School
- Red Swastika School
- Rivervale Primary School
- Rosyth School
- Rulang Primary School
- Sembawang Primary School
- Sengkang Green Primary School
- Shuqun Primary School
- Singapore Chinese Girls' Primary School
- South View Primary School
- St Andrew's School (Junior)
- St Anthony's Primary School
- St Hilda's Primary School
- Tao Nan School
- Temasek Primary School
- Valour Primary School
- Wellington Primary School
- Westwood Primary School
- Xinmin Primary School
- Yu Neng Primary School
Singaporean children living between 1km and 2km of the school:
- Anderson Primary School
- CHIJ Primary (Toa Payoh)
- Junyuan Primary School
- Jurong West Primary School
- Mee Toh School
- Radin Mas Primary School
- St Joseph's Institution Junior
Singaporean children living further than 2km from the school:
- Anglo-Chinese School (Primary)
- Paya Lebar Methodist Girls' School (Primary)
Permanent resident children living within 1km of the school:
- De La Salle School
- Ngee Ann Primary School
- River Valley Primary School
- Woodlands Primary School
Permanent resident children living between 1km and 2km from the school:
- White Sands Primary School
Permanent resident children living further than 2km from the school:
- Geylang Methodist School (Primary)
- St Gabriel's Primary School
Others:
- Bukit Timah Primary School: Balloting will be conducted because there is a cap on the intake of PR children. All Singapore citizen children are admitted to the school. Balloting will be conducted for PR children residing between 1km and 2km of the school. The school has reached the cap on the intake of PR children. Any remaining vacancies in Phase 2C supplementary will only be for Singapore citizen children.
- Opera Estate Primary School: Balloting will be conducted because there is a cap on the intake of PR children. All Singapore citizen children are admitted to the school. Balloting will be conducted for PR children residing outside 2km of the school. The school has reached the cap on the intake of PR children. Any remaining vacancies in Phase 2C supplementary will only be for Singapore citizen children.
The next phase, 2C supplementary, is for children who have yet to be registered in a primary school.
The vacancies for the next phase will be updated by 1pm on Aug 11.
MOE cut the Primary 1 intake for most schools earlier this year in view of significantly falling student cohort sizes in 2027 and the coming years.
At the time, the ministry said the cuts would minimise the need for school mergers or relocations and maintain a good geographical spread of primary schools for students across Singapore.
Compared to 2025, there are 1,460 fewer spots overall in 2026. Of the 179 primary schools in Singapore, 61 cut their intake while 12 schools increased the number of spaces available.