IN FOCUS: Should children of alumni get priority for Primary 1 registration?

SINGAPORE: Some parents start preparing for Primary 1 registration years in advance with research, volunteer work and even moving nearer to the school of their choice.

For Mr Choa Chang Hoong, the process was simple. “I just submitted my registration online,” said the father-of-three whose sons attend St Joseph’s Institution (SJI) Junior.

“It was quite a nice experience in the sense that I do not have to worry about what school to choose for my children. I came from that school so I’m comfortable with it,” said Mr Choa, 48.

“I was informed that we got (a spot in the school), it was quite smooth.”

Mr Choa’s experience was straightforward in part because he is an alumnus of SJI, and children of alumni get priority when registering for any primary school in Singapore.

For another parent who wanted to be known only as Mr Wayne, alumni priority was a double-edged sword. His child got into a popular school because he is an alumnus, but he believes they could not secure a place in Rosyth – another sought-after school near his home – because too many places were taken up by children of alumni.

He tried to register to be a parent volunteer with Rosyth, but was not even able to get an interview. Despite living around 20km away from his former school, he decided to send his child there instead of waiting to see if a spot in Rosyth would be available in a later phase.

"I'm quite 50-50 about (alumni priority)," Mr Wayne, who is in his 40s, said. "I benefited from it, but I didn't get the school of my choice because of it."

The issue of alumni priority came to the fore in February after the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced that Anglo-Chinese School (Primary) will move from Barker Road to Tengah in 2030.

At a town hall following the announcement, parents and alumni asked whether their affiliation to ACS (Primary) could be extended to ACS (Junior).