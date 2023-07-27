Primary 1 registration map: 31 schools oversubscribed in Phase 2B

SINGAPORE: A total of 31 primary schools are oversubscribed in Phase 2B of the Primary 1 registration exercise this year, data from the Ministry of Education showed on Thursday (Jul 27).

The number of oversubscribed schools in Phase 2B this year was fewer than last year, when 33 primary schools were oversubscribed.

Registration for Phase 2B started at 9am on Monday and closed at 4.30pm on Tuesday this week. The data on the number of applications per school was released on Thursday evening.

More than 2,300 applicants applied for about 6,400 places in Phase 2B. Of the 31 oversubscribed schools this year, 30 will go to a ballot. The results of the ballot will be published on Monday.

