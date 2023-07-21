Primary 1 registration 2023: 27 schools oversubscribed in Phase 2A
SINGAPORE: A total of 27 primary schools were oversubscribed in Phase 2A of the Primary 1 registration exercise this year, data from the Ministry of Education (MOE) showed on Friday (Jul 21).
Applications under Phase 2A started on Jul 12 and closed two days later – there were more than 8,000 applications for about 15,880 places. The results were released on Friday.
The number of oversubscribed schools in Phase 2A this year was fewer than last year, when 33 primary schools were oversubscribed.
Use the map to find out the Phase 2A results for every primary school in Singapore:
The most oversubscribed primary school in Phase 2A this year was Gongshang Primary School in Tampines, with 163 applications for 46 places.
It was followed by Princess Elizabeth Primary School in Bukit Batok, which received 89 applicants for 53 places. Third on the list was Rosyth School, which received 120 applicants for 75 places.
They were followed by Naval Base Primary School and Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School.
BALLOTING
Balloting is conducted when the number of applicants exceeds the number of vacancies. This takes place in any phase from Phase 2A to Phase 2C supplementary.
Priority admission into the school is given in this order: Singaporeans living within 1km of the school, Singaporeans living between 1km and 2km of the school, then Singaporeans living further than 2km from the school. They are followed by permanent residents in the same distance groups.
27 oversubscribed schools in Phase 2A
Balloting for Singaporean children living within 1km of the school:
- Gongshang Primary School
- Princess Elizabeth Primary School
- Naval Base Primary School
- Horizon Primary School
- Punggol Green Primary School
- Sengkang Green Primary School
Balloting for Singaporean children living between 1km and 2km of the school:
- Rosyth School
- Nan Hua Primary School
- Jing Shan Primary School
- Wellington Primary School
- South View Primary School
- Huamin Primary School
Balloting for Singaporean children living further than 2km from the school:
- Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School
- Red Swastika School
- CHIJ St Nicholas Girls' School (Primary)
- Tao Nan School
- Catholic High School (Primary)
- Rulang Primary School
- Nanyang Primary School
- Yangzheng Primary School
- Holy Innocents' Primary School
- St Hilda's Primary School
- Fairfield Methodist School (Primary)
- Temasek Primary School
Balloting for PR children living within 1km of the school:
- Riverside Primary School
- Frontier Primary School
- Jurong West Primary School
Since last year, Phase 2A(1) and Phase 2A(2) have been combined into a single Phase 2A.
Phase 2A is for children whose parent or sibling is a former student of the primary school, including those who joined as alumni. It is also for children whose parent is a staff member at the school, or a member of the school advisory or management committee.
Children who went to a MOE kindergarten under the purview of and located within the primary school can also apply under Phase 2A.
This year, 20 and 40 places are reserved for students applying under Phase 2B and Phase 2C respectively. Before 2022, 20 places were reserved for each phase.
Registration for Phase 2B starts at 9am on Jul 24 and closes at 4.30pm on Jul 25.
This phase is reserved for children who have a parent who volunteers at the school, or a parent who is endorsed by the church or clan directly connected with the primary school. Children whose parents are active community leaders can also apply in Phase 2B.
Interactive map by Clara Ho.