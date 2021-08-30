The Big Read: Not for the faint-hearted — parents jump through hoops, go great guns to secure Primary 1 spots

SINGAPORE: When six-year-old Kate Ong recently secured a spot in Anderson Primary School during this year’s Primary 1 registration exercise, she had her father to thank for it.

Mr Ong Jun Da, a self-employed mobile app developer, had spent close to 80 hours last year coding an e-open house website and an art gallery microsite for the school, on top of providing technical know-how to support the live streaming of the school’s National Day celebrations that year.

But even this opportunity to help out at the school did not come easy. Mr Ong, 38, had earlier been rejected by three different schools when he tried to join their parent volunteering programmes.

The great lengths that Mr Ong had gone to, in order to secure a place for his daughter, reflects the experience of many parents in Singapore as they seek to give their children the best start in their formal schooling years — by snagging a coveted spot in the school of their choice.

This year’s annual registration exercise is particularly competitive, as it involves the SG50 cohort starting Primary 1 next year — the bumper crop of 33,725 citizen births in 2015, which was the highest in the 13 years preceding it, helped by the feel-good factor of the enhanced parental perks handed out in conjunction with Singapore’s jubilee celebrations.

Over the decades, particularly in the last 10 years, the registration system has morphed into a complicated scheme comprising seven phases and a multitude of rules.

Indeed, it is a major source of stress and consternation for parents, with some already making preparations and plotting a strategy when their child is yet to be born.