Primary school students must do COVID-19 antigen rapid tests once every 2 weeks until end of term

SINGAPORE: Primary school students will be required to take an antigen rapid test (ART) once every two weeks until the end of Term 4, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said.

The testing will "inculcate social responsibility" among students and keep schools safe for learning, the Education Ministry said on Thursday (Oct 21) in response to CNA's queries. The requirement will also apply to students in the primary or junior sections of special education schools.

Schools will distribute 10 ART kits to each student from Oct 25, it added.

One test should be done in the week of Oct 25 to Oct 31, and another in the week of Nov 8 to Nov 14.

They will have until the end of the specified week to do the swab.

Students who get a positive result from the ART test but are well should follow the Ministry of Health's (MOH) guidelines and self-isolate for 72 hours, MOE said. Another ART self-test should be conducted.

“The student can end self-isolation and return to school when a negative ART result is obtained,” MOE said.

Those who are unwell should seek medical attention at a Swab and Send Home Public Health Preparedness Clinic.

"We urge all students and staff to continue practising good personal hygiene and exercising social responsibility through regular testing," added MOE.