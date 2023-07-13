Primary school teacher accused of sexual offences against minors, suspended by MOE

SINGAPORE: A primary school teacher has been charged with sexual offences against teenage girls, including sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at a staircase and recording sex acts with a 14-year-old girl.

Kenneth Seah Wei Yuan, 34, returned to court on Wednesday (Jul 12) to face his charges and was ordered to be remanded for medical examination.

The teacher, who has been suspended by the Ministry of Education (MOE), faces five charges for offences between February and June this year.

He is accused of sexual assault by penetration of a 15-year-old girl at a staircase of a Housing Board (HDB) block on Feb 2. The following month, he allegedly committed the same act again on a 15-year-old girl.

Seah is also charged with the sexual grooming of a 13-year-old girl in May.

On Jun 26, he allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl at a staircase landing of another HDB block. He is also accused of producing child abuse material by filming the sex acts.

The court imposed a gag order protecting the victims' identities, but there was no gag order on Seah's identity.

In response to CNA's queries, a MOE spokesperson said on Thursday that Seah has been suspended from duty since July this year and is no longer teaching in any school.

"MOE takes a serious view of staff misconduct and will not hesitate to take disciplinary action against those who fail to adhere to our standards of conduct and discipline, including dismissal from service," added the spokesperson.

Seah will return to court in August.

If convicted of sexual assault of a minor, he can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined, or both. The offence of sexual grooming of a minor is punishable with a maximum jail term of four years, a fine, or both.

For producing child abuse material, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined or caned.