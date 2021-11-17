Adequate or not? Analysts mixed on 6% subsidy clawback for Rochor flats under new prime location model

SINGAPORE: A 6 per cent subsidy recovery – imposed on the resale of flats from the first housing project under the Prime Land Housing (PLH) model – has drawn mixed views from property analysts, with some believing it is “reasonable”, and others saying it is not high enough.

The clawback percentage, a highly anticipated detail in the new PLH model, was announced on Wednesday (Nov 17) for an upcoming project in Rochor.

It means that owners of upcoming units in the Rochor project will have to pay 6 per cent of the resale price or the flat’s valuation, whichever is higher, to the Housing & Development Board (HDB) when they sell their homes.

The clawback, which only applies to the first resale, was introduced to address concerns over extra subsidies leading to “excessive windfall gains”.

The Rochor project, which is expected to be completed in 2028, is part of HDB's November Build-to-Order (BTO) exercise.

Excluding conventional housing grants, prices for these units start from S$409,000 for a three-room flat and S$582,000 for a four-room flat. The project has 960 three-room and four-room flats.

“A MODEST SUM”

Ms Christine Sun, senior vice-president of research at OrangeTee & Tie, said the 6 per cent recovery rate “seems reasonable”.

This is because HDB resale flat prices have risen across the board over the past decade – and prices have gone up 9.1 per cent year-to-date, she said.

Given that the flats will hit the open market around 2038, after a longer construction period and 10-year minimum occupation period (MOP), she said: “There is a high probability for the PLH flats to achieve more than a 6 per cent price growth in 17 years.”

Breaking down the recovery rate, Ms Sun said that a four-room PLH flat that is sold for S$1.2 million in the future will have a clawback sum of about S$72,000. “The owner will still be able to enjoy a gross profit of at least S$500,000.”

She also said that the percentage “cannot be too high as the buyers face more stringent selling criteria and longer MOP, when compared to other BTO owners.”

Mr Ismail Gafoor, chief executive officer of PropNex, said the recovery rate of 6 per cent is "a modest sum considering the benefits arising from the location and the potential capital appreciation that the flats stand to gain." Nevertheless, he believes it is adequate.

Not all analysts felt the same way. Mr Nicholas Mak, head of research and consultancy at ERA Realty, said the percentage “seems a bit on the low side”.

Though there is no direct equivalent of the subsidy recovery in the private property market, Mr Mak said the closest tax would likely be the Seller’s Stamp Duty, ranging from 4 to 12 per cent, meant to deter speculative buying.

Thus, he had expected a “mid-point” figure of about 8 per cent.

Mr Mak added that the subsidy recovery goes some way to deflate the “lottery effect” of prime location flats. But based on estimates, “the buyers of PLH flats can still stand to make significant profit from their flats in the future,” he said.