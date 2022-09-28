How have BTO flats in prime areas fared since their launch?

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION

The slower demand for prime area BTO flats among buyers may be because of the longer wait times, stringent criteria, as well as the distance of the flats from the city centre, said analysts.

Huttons Asia’s senior director for research Lee Sze Teck said the buyers were excited over the first two launches of PLH flats, which were in Rochor and Kallang Whampoa.

“At the start, buyers had the impression that these will be for prime, central locations like the city centre and the Greater Southern Waterfront,” said Mr Lee.

"When PLH flats started to appear in further locations from the city centre like Ghim Moh, the initial euphoria over PLH flats died down.

“Buyers appeared to be treating PLH flats as any other BTO flat in a mature estate."

Of all the locations of the BTO flats under the PLH model, only River Peaks I and II in Rochor, as well as King George’s Heights in Kallang Whampoa, can be considered to be in the city centre, he added.

“The other PLH locations, while good, are just simply in a mature estate," Mr Lee said, adding that newer resale flats without PLH restrictions in the same neighbourhoods are "more appealing" than the PLH flats.

How far the flats are from the city centre has a "negative correlation" with applications.

"The further from the city centre, the lower the applications,” said Mr Lee.

Besides location, buyers may also be put off by the longer wait times that come with prime area BTO flats, said Ms Wong Siew Ying, head of research and content at PropNex.

“Combined with the 10-year minimum occupation period and certain resale and leasing restrictions, it is possible that some applicants could have decided not to apply for the PLH projects,” she said.

Applicants may think they are “locked in” for a substantial period of time, which may be at least 15 years, given the MOP and construction time, Ms Wong added.

This could potentially impact their future property upgrading plans or accommodate for changes in lifestyle or needs later on in life.

Ms Christine Sun, senior vice president of research and analytics at OrangeTee and Tie said some buyers may be deterred by the more stringent selling criteria for PLH flats, as well as the clawback of the future sales proceeds to recover the subsidies given.

The pool of buyers may have shrunk – eligible and interested buyers may have already made purchases in earlier BTO exercises, she added.

Potential home applicants and younger couples looking for a shorter wait for their flats may have also turned their attention to the other flats that were offered in the August BTO exercise, said Mr Mohan Sandrasegeran, senior analyst at One Global Group.

“The PLH concept seems to be deterring potential home buyers wanting to reap a quick profit in the short-term and hoping to join the 'millionaire HDB resale club'," Mr Mohan added.