Cost of living concerns go 'far beyond' GST; raising the tax not an easy choice: PM Wong

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans' concerns over the rising cost of living go "far beyond" the Goods and Services Tax (GST), said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Monday (Mar 3) as he reiterated the reasons for raising the tax.

"I know that for many Singaporeans, the biggest concern is the cost of living and understandably so. Prices have gone up, and it is tough for many families," Mr Wong said in a YouTube video titled Tackling Cost Pressures.

"Some wonder if the GST increase had made things worse. But let’s be honest, the reality is that what we are facing goes far beyond the GST."

The video comes days after the Budget debate, during which cost of living concerns were brought up.

Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh had on the first day of the debate questioned the government’s move to raise the GST and “thereby turbocharging inflation”.

In his Budget round-up speech last week, Mr Wong debunked Mr Singh's claim, noting that external factors were the primary drivers of inflation in Singapore, and in the two years that the GST was increased, inflation according to the Consumer Price Index actually fell.

Mr Wong said in the video that inflation has surged due to wars and supply chain disruptions globally, with no country spared.