Singapore

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on leave until Jun 19
Singapore

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. (Photo: Ministry of Communications and Information)

12 Jun 2022 06:00PM (Updated: 12 Jun 2022 06:11PM)
SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be on leave for about a week from Monday (Jun 13) to Jun 19, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office on Sunday. 

During his absence, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will be acting Prime Minister. 

In a Facebook post on Sunday evening, Mr Lee said he will spend his leave in Singapore. He plans to use the time to read and explore the country. 

"I plan to catch up on my reading and go for the occasional #jalanjalan. Will update should I come across anything interesting," said Mr Lee. 

On Monday, Mr Wong will also be promoted to Deputy Prime Minister, holding both portfolios concurrently.

In April, Mr Wong was named leader of the People's Action Party's (PAP) fourth-generation or 4G team, paving the way for him to become Singapore's next Prime Minister.

Source: CNA/yb(ta)

