NDR 2021: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's English speech in full

Race & Religion

My third topic tonight is race and religion. During COVID-19, race relations have come under stress. There have been more racist incidents, several of which were widely publicised on social media. One happened just before National Day. Tanjong Pagar Town Council displayed banners to celebrate, featuring Singaporean families of different races. Unfortunately, netizens picked on one banner showing an Indian family, as though there were no other banners of other races. They made very nasty comments, accusing the government of being pro-foreigner and pro-Indian. Actually, the family is Singaporean, and the son, Thiruben, is a national athlete.

In another incident, a polytechnic lecturer, a Chinese Singaporean, accosted an interracial couple on Orchard Road. The woman was Thai-Chinese, and her partner was Indian-Filipino. Both were Singaporeans. The lecturer berated them, saying that they should date someone of their own races. He apologised later, but the damage was done. Several of these incidents have specifically targeted Indians, both work pass holders and citizens. One reason could be the large number of Indian work pass holders here. Another factor could be the Delta variant of COVID-19, which first emerged in India. I understand people are frustrated the Delta variant managed to get into Singapore. But it is illogical to blame this on Indians. Just as it is illogical to blame the Alpha variant on the English, the KTV cluster on Vietnamese, or the initial outbreak in Wuhan on the Chinese. We must address the real issues – manage the work pass numbers and concentrations, and improve border health safeguards. But we should not let our frustrations spill over to affect our racial harmony.

These racist incidents remind us how fragile our harmony is. But they do not negate our multi-racial approach, which has worked well for us. Racial harmony did not happen spontaneously in Singapore. It took hard work, sacrifice and wisdom. Our founding fathers resolved to forge one nation from the different races. They made multi-racial equality and harmony a fundamental principle of nation building. They did not suppress the distinct identities of each group. Instead they acknowledged and accommodated them. Everyone in Singapore could practise their own beliefs, festivals, religions, and cultures. English, not Chinese, became our working language, so that no race would be privileged over the others.

At the same time, we preserved the mother tongues. We retained Malay as our national language and continued singing Majulah Singapura with gusto in Malay. Over time, the different ethnic groups reached a balance. We did this not through push and shove, but through mutual compromise and give and take. No group got everything it wanted. Each gave up a little in order for all to live harmoniously side by side.

As a result, Singapore is one of the few countries in the world where people of different races and faiths live peacefully together and have done so now for more than half a century. It is a rare and precious achievement but it is also a delicate balance because a harmonious, multiracial country is not a natural or stable state of affairs I does not happen by itself and it does not stay there by itself.

Look around the world. Many countries set out professing the same noble ideals

But over time, their race relations and politics polarise. Often, the majority group asserts its power and sidelines the minorities. The minorities find themselves with less and less space, and feel no choice but to push back hard. Sometimes, the minorities pursue aggressive identity politics and the majority group feels pressured and threatened, and rallies around hardline chauvinist leaders. It happens to countries much older than Singapore. Either way, the outcome is unhappy, for both majority and minorities. And once a country has gone down that path, it is very difficult to turn back.

Fortunately, right from the beginning, Singapore chose a different path for ourselves.

Nevertheless, 56 years is a very short time in the history of nations. Our racial harmony is still work in progress, and will be so for a long time. We all take pride in Singapore’s multiracial identity but all of us still retain at least some racial or religious preferences. We make friends more easily with others who are of the same race, or share our own religion. We mostly choose life partners who are the same race, although that is changing. All this is human, and natural in every society.

But sometimes, it goes beyond racial and cultural preferences to become biases and prejudices. Then it is a problem. Some job advertisements require people who speak Chinese, yet it is not always clear whether this is a genuine necessity for the job or a polite way to signal that the employer is more comfortable with Chinese workers. Or you are looking to rent a flat, you call the property agent, he finds out you are not Chinese, then he says sorry, the owner doesn’t want to rent to you after all. If he is polite he stops there. If he is direct, he will tell you why.

These things do happen here. The minorities experience it more acutely, because they are the ones most affected by such racial discrimination. They feel angry, hurt, disappointed that the words in our National Pledge are still an aspiration, but still not fully achieved. I know it is harder to belong to a minority race than to the majority. This is true in every multi-racial society but it does not mean we have to accept this state of affairs in Singapore.

We must keep on working at it, to become one people, regardless of race, language or religion. The majority must be more sensitive to the concerns of the minorities and we must also have the moral courage to take a stand against racist behaviour. To express clear disapproval of racist incidents when they happen. That is not so hard but what is harder, to call out deliberate racist agitation that masquerades as something else. Like the campaign against CECA, which claimed to be about putting Singaporeans first, but had a strong racial undertone.

The real solution to racism is to change social attitudes. Individual and social attitude, This takes time and effort. Legislation can play a role. Laws may not by themselves make people get along with one another or like one another. But laws can signal what our society considers right or wrong, and nudge people over time to behave better.

Today, we have various laws dealing with serious racial offences, like hate crime or causing racial enmity but these laws are scattered in different places, like the Penal Code and the Sedition Act and they focus purely on crimes and punishments, rather than persuasion and rehabilitation.

We intend to pass specific legislation on Racial Harmony. We will call it The Maintenance of Racial Harmony Act. It will collect together in one place all the Government’s powers to deal with racial issues. It will also incorporate some softer, gentler touches. For example, the power to order someone who has caused offence to stop doing it, and to make amends by learning more about the other race and mending ties with them. This softer approach will heal hurt, instead of leaving resentment and if he complies and does it, that is good and we will move on. If he does not comply or continues to do wrong things, of course legal consequences follow.

We already have a similar law for religious harmony - The Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act. We have never needed to invoke any of the punishments under this Act but just the existence of the law has had a salutary effect. It has helped to restrain intolerance and promote religious harmony. Similarly, a Maintenance of Racial Harmony Act will encourage moderation and tolerance between different racial groups. It will signal the overriding importance of racial harmony to Singapore.

Besides pushing against discrimination and racist attitudes, we also need to keep our policies on race and religion up to date because racial and religious harmony is not just delicate, but also dynamic. It changes over time. Our values and beliefs as a society shift over time. Each new generation has its own perspective on racial issues.

Older Singaporeans lived through Singapore’s independence journey. They think: discussions can become disputes, disputes can become quarrels, better don’t talk about such things too much. Younger Singaporeans did not personally experience the racial tensions and riots of our early years. Their lived experience has been largely racial peace and harmony. They believe we are mature and stable now. We want to improve the status quo. We must talk about racial and religious issues more openly and relook our policies and assumptions afresh. These generational differences in views are perfectly understandable and should be accommodated. That is within Singapore.

Meanwhile, the world around us is changing. Singapore is highly exposed to external political developments. We are moved by the Black Lives Matter movement in the US, or the violence between Israel and the Palestinians in Gaza. Our own circumstances and context are completely different, and these are not our quarrels but they do affect our people.

We are influenced by external religious trends too. Many Christians think of themselves as members of a worldwide communion. Similarly, Muslims consider themselves to belong to a global ummah. So when religious norms elsewhere shift, norms and practices in Singapore are also affected.

Therefore, from time to time, we must adjust our policies on race and religion. But we should adjust based on our own needs and circumstances, and not just because of trends abroad and we should do so with caution, because race and religion will always be highly sensitive issues. We have to take the time to discuss respectfully, make sure everybody understands, and build a consensus before we make any move.