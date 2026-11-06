Woman linked to Cambodia-based syndicate Prince Holding Group charged

SINGAPORE: A 44-year-old Singaporean woman allegedly linked to transnational scam syndicate Prince Holding Group was charged on Friday (Nov 6).

Chen Xiu Ling, also known as Karen Chen, was handed two charges: One for instigating another person to falsify accounts and another of attempted cheating.

According to court documents, Chen instigated an employee of Capital Zone Warehousing to falsify a "Cigar Investment Agreement" between two firms dated Sep 5, 2022.

The falsified agreement allegedly stated that Cars and Coffee Gem Pte Ltd would invest S$23 million in Capital Zone Warehousing over three years.

The police said on Thursday that Capital Zone Warehousing was among the companies believed to be beneficially owned by the founder and chairman of Prince Holding Group.

Chen is also accused of submitting the purported "Cigar Investment Agreement" to JTC Corporation in an attempt to deceive it into assigning a property at 6 Jalan Lembah Kallang to Skyline Investment Management.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Magdalene Huang sought a six-day remand for Chen to facilitate further investigations.

Ms Huang argued that if Chen were released on bail, she could communicate with others involved in the Prince Holding Group investigations, such as tailoring accounts with other accused persons.

Chen objected to being remanded and asked to be allowed to rest at home. However, the judge granted the prosecution's application for her to remain in remand.