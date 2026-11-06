Woman linked to Cambodia-based syndicate Prince Holding Group charged
Chen Xiu Ling, also known as Karen Chen, was handed one charge each for instigating another person to falsify accounts and for attempted cheating.
SINGAPORE: A 44-year-old Singaporean woman allegedly linked to transnational scam syndicate Prince Holding Group was charged on Friday (Nov 6).
Chen Xiu Ling, also known as Karen Chen, was handed two charges: One for instigating another person to falsify accounts and another of attempted cheating.
According to court documents, Chen instigated an employee of Capital Zone Warehousing to falsify a "Cigar Investment Agreement" between two firms dated Sep 5, 2022.
The falsified agreement allegedly stated that Cars and Coffee Gem Pte Ltd would invest S$23 million in Capital Zone Warehousing over three years.
Chen is also accused of submitting the purported "Cigar Investment Agreement" to JTC Corporation in an attempt to deceive it into assigning a property at 6 Jalan Lembah Kallang to Skyline Investment Management.
Deputy Public Prosecutor Magdalene Huang sought a six-day remand for Chen to facilitate further investigations.
Ms Huang argued that if Chen were released on bail, she could communicate with others involved in the Prince Holding Group investigations, such as tailoring accounts with other accused persons.
Chen objected to being remanded and asked to be allowed to rest at home. However, the judge granted the prosecution's application for her to remain in remand.
Chen is represented by Mr Thong Chee Kun and Ms Josephine Chee of Rajah and Tann.
Chen was arrested at Changi Airport on Thursday under a warrant issued in connection with ongoing investigations into the Cambodia-based group, the police said in a news release.
The authorities had said earlier in March that a warrant had been issued for her arrest, and that she was believed at the time to be in Cambodia.
If convicted of instigating another person to falsify accounts, Chen could be jailed for up to 10 years, fined, or both.
The offence of attempted cheating carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.
INVESTIGATION ONGOING
Islandwide operations against the Prince Holding Group commenced in October 2025.
The group operated across more than 30 countries, with interests spanning real estate and financial services. It was designated as a transnational criminal organisation by the United States last year.
Singapore authorities said on Thursday that the total value of assets seized and/or prohibited in connection with Prince Holding Group is more than S$700 million (US$547.61).
Chen was also a director of Skyline Investment Management, another company believed to be beneficially owned by Chen Zhi, the founder and chairman of Prince Holding Group.
Chen Zhi, who is wanted by US prosecutors, was extradited from Cambodia to China earlier this year and formally arrested in July. He faces several charges, including intentional injury.
Authorities elsewhere in the region have also taken action against the group. In May, a Hong Kong court ordered the freezing of more than US$1.15 billion in assets linked to Chen Zhi and his associates.