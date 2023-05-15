Singapore to host Prince William's Earthshot Prize ceremony supporting climate solutions
The Earthshot Prize, founded in 2020, is aimed at supporting innovative projects to tackle climate change and protect the planet.
SINGAPORE: A global environmental prize founded by Britain's Prince William will hold its third annual awards ceremony in Singapore on Nov 7.
Five winners will each be awarded £1 million (S$1.67 million) to help them scale their environmental solutions. The finalists will be announced later this year.
Announcing the destination of the 2023 awards on Monday (May 15), Prince William said: "The Earthshot Prize is all about showing the world that solutions to some of the biggest environmental challenges we face are out there.
"After two years of discovering impactful ideas and innovations, I am delighted that The Earthshot Prize is travelling to Singapore, where the ground-breaking solutions of our 2023 Finalists will be celebrated.”
The ceremony will feature performances by "world-renowned musicians and artists", said organisers in a media release.
They added that for the first time, the awards ceremony will be accompanied by a series of events as part of Earthshot Week.
Global leaders, businesses and investors will travel to Singapore to explore opportunities with the winners and finalists.
"Southeast Asia is one of the regions of the world most affected by climate change, but in the face of significant environmental challenges, it is also a hub for innovators, entrepreneurs, community leaders and problem solvers who are committed to restoring our planet," organisers added.
The inaugural Earthshot Prize was held in London in 2021 before travelling to Boston in 2022. The Prince and Princess of Wales attended both events.
The 2023 edition of the prize will be supported by partners Temasek Trust, Temasek, investment platform company GenZero and Conservation International.
"With their collective expertise, resources and networks, they will play a crucial role in ensuring a successful series of engagements in the lead-up to, and during, the awards ceremony and Earthshot Week in Singapore," said the organisers.
CEO of Temasek Trust, Desmond Kuek, said the organisation hopes that the partnership "will drive action and work towards creating lasting positive change for generations to come".
Dr Steve Howard, vice chairman of sustainability at Temasek, said climate action requires sustained efforts from all stakeholders.
"This is a timely opportunity for the Temasek ecosystem to play a catalytic role in inspiring action and galvanising innovation in the region," he added.
The prize was inspired by former US president John F Kennedy's 1962 "Moonshot" speech that committed his country to the goal of putting a man on the moon by the end of the decade.
Last year's Earthshot Prize winners included a team from Oman that found a way to remove carbon dioxide by turning it into rock, as well as a business that aims to bring cleaner-burning stoves to women in Kenya.